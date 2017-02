HAMBURG Jan 19 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, expects to report a "robust" result in its new 2011/12 financial year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The results for the first quarter of the new financial year which started on Oct. 1, 2011, would show "no surprises" in either direction, up or down, Erwin Faust told reporters.

Aurubis on Thursday posted an 84 percent rise in full year 2010/11 earnings, meeting analysis' forecasts, following a good performance in its main business sectors. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)