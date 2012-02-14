(Adds detail throughout)

* Rise in first quarter earnings

* Unlikely to be repeated in full year

* Satisfactory annual earnings forecast

* Copper prices to remain high

HAMBURG, Feb 14 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, warned on Tuesday that a 40 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter was unlikely to be repeated over the rest of the year because of an uncertain economic outlook.

"We view the copper market as well supported despite economic uncertainties and expect volatile yet high ongoing copper prices," it said.

"On the sales markets, especially for sulphuric acid and copper products, we are confronted with the effects of subdued economic expectations and doubts regarding the further development of the financial crisis."

It added: "We do not expect the results of the very good first quarter to continue to this extent. Nevertheless, we anticipate a satisfactory annual result overall on the basis of this good quarterly result."

Aurubis said on Friday its operating earnings before taxes in the first quarter of its new financial year rose to 86 million euros, up from a loss of 21 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Aurubis earnings before taxes (ebt) were 190 million euros in the quarter ending Dec. 31, up from 135 million in the previous year. Net profit rose 40 percent to 136 million.

Quarterly revenue rose to 3.151 billion euros from 2.732 billion in the previous period despite a lower average copper price of $7,489 a tonne against $8,634 in the prior year.

The increase was largely due to the integration of the purchase of the rolled copper products division from copper group Luvata. Higher precious metal prices overcompensated for the declining copper prices, Aurubis said.

The first quarter saw a combination of positive factors in its major business areas, it said.

Copper concentrate (ore) throughput was well above the throughput level of the first quarter of the prior year, which was lower due to temporary plant shutdowns. Higher copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), the fees paid by copper mines and others to refine concentrate into metals, were collected at the same time.

Higher sulphuric acid prices with higher sales volumes compared with the prior-year quarter had a "distinctly positive" effect on consolidated earnings.

Higher refining charges in copper scrap processing and increasing input quantities of recycling materials led to positive contributions to earnings.

Aurubis on Jan. 19 posted an 84 percent rise in full year 2010/11 earnings meeting analysis' forecasts following a good performance in its main business sectors plus a change in inventory valuations. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Cowqell)