* FY operating pretax profit 138 mln eur vs poll avg 125 mln
* Sees stable sales in new year, higher operating earnings
(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT Dec 12 Aurubis, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, on Friday said it expected a
"significant" rise in operating earnings in its new fiscal year
after posting a 21 percent increase in operating pretax profit
for the last one.
In the year ending September 2014, operating pretax profit
rose to 138 million euros ($171 million) from 114 million euros
a year earlier, Aurubis said in a statement. That beat analysts'
estimates for a 125 million euro profit.
CEO Bernd Drouven said in the statement: "We expect
operating earnings in the current fiscal year 2014/15 at a
significant level above the previous year."
The company said it expected "stable sales" in the new
financial year despite an uncertain European economic outlook.
It has also been able to buy stocks of copper scrap at improved
terms for the first half of the new year.
In the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 2014,
operating pretax earnings -- which exclude the impact of special
factors such as swings in copper prices -- rose to 63 million
euros against an operating loss of 18 million in the year-ago
quarter and analysts' forecast of 50.1 million in the Reuters
poll.
Aurubis also announced a 2013/14 dividend of 1 euro per
share, down from 1.10 euros per share a year earlier.
Aurubis, like other copper companies, has suffered in the
past year from weak copper scrap and acid markets and low metal
yields. It also undertook one of the largest maintenance and
repair shutdowns in the company's history at its main Hamburg
smelter in September and October 2013.
"During fiscal year 2013/14, a good supply of copper
concentrates with rising treatment charges and a notable
recovery of demand, especially for our main products, continuous
cast rod and shapes, led to positive impacts on earnings," the
company said.
"The weak copper scrap markets with much lower refining
charges, significantly lower prices on the global sulphuric acid
market and reduced metal prices negatively affected earnings."
Chinese copper smelters this week agreed long-term 2015
copper ore treatment fees up 16.3 percent on 2014.
Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid
by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a
key part of the global copper industry's earnings.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark
Potter)