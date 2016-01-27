(Adds detail, background from paragraph three)

FRANKFURT/HAMBURG Jan 27 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, expects to post weaker than forecast first quarter earnings as a result of poor copper scrap availability and low precious metals output.

Low copper prices mean that dealers collect less of the scrap Aurubis buys to process into new metal.

Analysts had expected Aurubis to deliver first quarter pretax profits of 56 million euros. The company said on Wednesday that its operating pretax profit slipped to 36 million euros ($39 million) in the quarter to the end of December 2015 from 39 million a year ago.

Aurubis said in an advance release of its results that its full-year earnings guidance from December of a decline in operating pretax profit for the current financial year through to the end of September was still realistic.

The company, which is due to release its first quarter results on Feb. 10, said good treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates, a high cathode output with "satisfactory" cathode premiums and good sales on the wire rod markets had a supported its results, as did the strength of the dollar.

Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

Aurubis shares were down 9.6 percent at 1545 GMT.

Copper prices tumbled to their lowest since May 2009 on Jan. 15, pressured by a slide in oil prices and losses in Chinese equity markets.

