(Adds detail, background from paragraph three)
FRANKFURT/HAMBURG Jan 27 Aurubis,
Europe's biggest copper smelter, expects to post weaker than
forecast first quarter earnings as a result of poor copper scrap
availability and low precious metals output.
Low copper prices mean that dealers collect less of the
scrap Aurubis buys to process into new metal.
Analysts had expected Aurubis to deliver first quarter
pretax profits of 56 million euros. The company said on
Wednesday that its operating pretax profit slipped to 36 million
euros ($39 million) in the quarter to the end of December 2015
from 39 million a year ago.
Aurubis said in an advance release of its results that its
full-year earnings guidance from December of a decline in
operating pretax profit for the current financial year through
to the end of September was still realistic.
The company, which is due to release its first quarter
results on Feb. 10, said good treatment and refining charges for
copper concentrates, a high cathode output with "satisfactory"
cathode premiums and good sales on the wire rod markets had a
supported its results, as did the strength of the dollar.
Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid
by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a
key part of the global copper industry's earnings.
Aurubis shares were down 9.6 percent at 1545 GMT.
Copper prices tumbled to their lowest since May 2009 on Jan.
15, pressured by a slide in oil prices and losses in Chinese
equity markets.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Michael Hogan; Editing by
Victoria Bryan and Alexander Smith)