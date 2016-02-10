(Adds detail)
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG Feb 10 Aurubis AG, Europe's
biggest copper smelter, on Wednesday said first-quarter earnings
fell, coming in below market expectations, after poor copper
scrap availability and low precious metals output hit
performance.
However, Aurubis is still standing by its full-year earnings
guidance from December. The company had made an advanced
announcement of quarterly results on Jan. 27.
Aurubis on Wednesday confirmed that its operating pretax
profit (EBT) fell by 8 percent to 36 million euros ($40.64
million) for the quarter to the end of December 2015. Analysts
had expected EBT of 56 million euros.
Copper prices tumbled to their lowest in 6 1/2 years on Jan.
15, pressured by sliding oil prices and losses in Chinese equity
markets.
Low copper prices mean that dealers collect less of the
scrap Aurubis buys to process into new metal and the fees the
company earns to process scrap metal are generally lower.
"For the entire year, we still view our earnings forecast
from December as realistic: while Aurubis' earnings will be
significantly lower than the record earnings of the previous
year, they will still be satisfactory in fiscal year 2015/16,"
Aurubis executive board member Erwin Faust said in a statement.
Full-year performance is expected to be supported by firm
fees for treating copper concentrates, while product demand is
also expected to be good in the company's main European markets,
it said.
"We anticipate good treatment and refining charges for
Aurubis until the end of the fiscal year," Aurubis said.
Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid
by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal.
Aurubis said in November that higher TC/RCs are expected in
2016 because of higher production by mines. When supplies of
concentrates are large, ore owners have to offer higher fees to
secure enough refining capacity.
Support in the first quarter also came from the strength of
the U.S. dollar, the currency in which treatment and refining
charges and the premiums for newly produced copper cathodes are
paid, it said.
Aurubis said first-quarter cash flow was negative because a
large amount of capital was tied up to build copper inventories
ahead of the shutdown of its Pirdop smelter in Bulgaria from
April to May. Those inventories will be reduced to a normal
level after the shutdown and positively impact cash flows, it
said.
The copper scrap markets are expected to recover from the
third quarter onwards, with a consequent recovery in refining
fees for scrap metal, it said.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Arno Schuetze and
Christian Schmollinger)