SYDNEY Feb 26 Mine services group Ausdrill Ltd on Thursday said it was counting on a resurgence in Australian gold mining to offset weakness in its iron ore business after it posted a A$177 million ($139.12 million) first-half loss on the back of A$197 million of impairments.

Higher output and cheap oil coupled with an interest rate cut in Australia this month puts most Australian gold miners in the black heading into the second half of fiscal 2015, according to analysts.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lower the official rate by a quarter point to a record low of 2.25 percent on Feb 3 prompted the Australian dollar to drop as low as $0.7627, sweeping the Australian gold price to its highest since October 2012.

The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index is up 28 percent so far this year.

Ausdrill continues to face a tough outlook, largely due to overall lower commodity prices and a drop off in mine work in the Pilbara iron belt, according to Managing Director Ron Sayers, but sees a bright spot emerging in gold.

"Gold is our core business, and we therefore expect to benefit from a resumption of spending by the industry which is likely to occur later this year," he said.

On average, the cost of mining gold in the last quarter dropped by 4 percent on the previous quarter, while gold was up about 14 percent in Australian dollar terms, according to Morgans Financial analyst James Wilson.

"This combined with exposure to a full quarter of cheap diesel, cheaper mining contractor rates and a higher Australian gold price should flow through to a solid uptick in second half profits for the sector," Wilson said.

Australian iron ore miners, on the other hand are operating on austerity budgets in hopes of riding out a dramatic fall in the price of the steel-making ingredient to roughly half what it was a year ago.

Atlas Iron on Monday said it would be "unrelenting" in its focus on cost reduction after posting an underlying half-year net loss of A$139 million against a A$61 million profit a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2723 Australian dollars)