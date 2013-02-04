UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE Feb 4 Puma Energy has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, the companies said on Monday, in a deal media reported could be worth up to A$650 million ($676 million).
In a statement, Puma Energy, which is a subsidiary of Dutch independent commodity trader Trafigura Beheer B.V., said the deal would make it Australia's largest independent fuel retailer.
Terms were not disclosed. Morgan Stanley advised Archer, one of Australia's largest buyout firms.
The Australian Financial Review reported that the deal was worth between A$625 million and A$650 million. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources