SINGAPORE May 22 Shares of AusGroup Ltd
rose 5.6 percent on Monday after the Singapore-listed
company said it was proposing a debt-to-equity swap of S$110
million ($79 million) of bonds, looking to cut interest costs
and improve its balance sheet.
AusGroup, which provides services from construction to
engineering and also operates in the troubled marine industry,
said it could potentially issue up to 1.8 billion new shares, at
a maximum total value of S$106.2 million, to exchange for the
notes.
The company had previously extended the maturity of the
two-year 7.95-percent note by another two years to October 2018.
The firm, which has a market capitalisation of about $30
million, also proposed issuing new shares to convert a loan from
its largest shareholder Ezion Holdings Ltd, it said in
a statement late on Sunday.
($1 = 1.3874 Singapore dollars)
