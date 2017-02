HONG KONG, March 29 Trading in shares of Ausnutria Dairy Corp L td was suspended on Thursday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company said in a statement that the suspension was due to a delay in publication of the annual results of the group for the financial year ended Dec. 31. No further details were immediately available.

