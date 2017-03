March 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it would buy U.S. drug developer Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.5 billion to boost its portfolio of treatments for the central nervous system.

Teva will offer $101 per share, representing a premium of 42.4 percent to Auspex's Friday closing price. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)