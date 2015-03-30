* Teva to pay $101 a share, 42 pct premium to Friday's close
* Seen launching product for Huntington's disease in 2016
* Auspex shares up 41.7 pct, Teva up 3 pct
(Adds analysts' comments, updates Teva share price)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, March 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries said it would buy U.S. neurology drug
company Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc for an equity value
of $3.5 billion to boost its portfolio of treatments for the
central nervous system.
Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs,
will offer $101 per share in cash, representing a premium of
42.4 percent to Auspex's Friday closing price, the companies
said on Monday.
In February Teva - Israel's biggest company by market value
and revenue - said it was ready to return to making acquisitions
after a year focused on cutting costs under its new chief
executive, Erez Vigodman.
This is the first major deal for Vigodman, a turnaround
specialist brought in last year to reduce costs and improve
profit that had been squeezed by rising competition.
Teva's biggest selling drug, multiple sclerosis injectable
treatment Copaxone, faces competition from oral treatments and
cheaper generics in coming years.
Shares in Auspex were up 41.7 percent to $100.51 in morning
trade, while Teva shares were up 3 percent at $63.86.
Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal said the acquisition was a good
strategic fit for Teva as the company looks to boost growth, and
also leaves financial room for a bigger deal in future.
"To the extent Teva would like to make a transformative deal
in the generic space, this deal is small enough not to impact
that potential," Gal said.
Auspex's main product, SD-809, is being developed for the
treatment of chorea, abnormal involuntary movement associated
with Huntington's disease, tardive dyskinesia and Tourette
syndrome. SD-809 for Huntington's is expected to win regulatory
approval and be launched commercially in 2016, Teva said.
An estimated 30,000 people in the United States suffer from
Huntington's, 350,000 from tardive dyskinesia and 150,000 from
Tourette, for which the drug is in early stage trials. Auspex
has another drug being developed for Parkinson's disease.
SALES
Teva said it expected the Auspex deal, which will be
financed with cash on hand, to add to revenue from 2016 and to
adjusted earnings per share (EPS) beginning in 2017. It will be
"meaningfully accretive" thereafter, the company added.
It estimated sales of $2 billion from Auspex products in
2020. It expects minimal dilution to adjusted EPS in the second
half of 2015 and 2016.
Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore said the acquisition would fit
well with Teva's own neurology commercial and development
infrastructure.
"The bottom line is that options remain and Teva is now
finally on the offence," he said, adding he hoped even more
aggressive deals would be considered.
Michael Hayden, Teva's chief scientific officer, said
Auspex's technology could represent "a significant breakthrough
for patients who often have no sustainable symptom relief from
their disease".
The transaction has been approved by the boards of Teva and
Auspex and key shareholders of California-based Auspex have
entered into agreements indicating support for the deal. Teva
expects it will close in mid-2015.
Goldman Sachs is acting as exclusive financial adviser to
Teva and J.P. Morgan Securities is the exclusive financial
adviser to Auspex.
