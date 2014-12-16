BRIEF-Servotronics reduces size of board to six from seven
* On March 15 board members Donald Hedges, Rigel Pirrone said they will not stand for reelection at 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Dec 16 Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug for treating chorea, or involuntary movement associated with Huntington's disease, met the main goal in a late-stage study.
The drug, SD-809, achieved the main goal of change in a standardized score that measures involuntary movement in patients, compared with a placebo.
About 90 percent of patients with Huntington's disease develop chorea, characterized by involuntary, excessive movements that can impact all parts of the body and interfere with motor functions.
The company plans to apply for the drug's regulatory approval by mid-2015. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* On March 15 board members Donald Hedges, Rigel Pirrone said they will not stand for reelection at 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting
March 21 Former Dean Foods Co Chairman Tom Davis on Tuesday told jurors in Manhattan federal court that he passed insider information to Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters using a cell phone the two called the "bat phone."
* Enpro Industries prices tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes