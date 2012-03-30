UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
March 30 Australian pay-TV firm Austar United Communications said it has every reason to believe the competition watchdog will give its ruling on a $2 billion takeover by larger rival Foxtel before a planned hearing for court approval on April 13.
An executive made the comments at a shareholders' meeting on Friday to vote on the takeover. The final vote tally at the meeting showed 97.59 percent of shareholders were in favour of the deal.
The Foxtel takeover has an April 17 deadline and Austar has not said whether it would extend an agreement beyond that date. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: