Oct 27 Australian pay-TV group Foxtel's $2 billion takeover bid for rival Austar United Communications Ltd should be finalised in early 2012 subject to a number of conditions being met, Austar said in a statement.

It said the Australian competition regulator planned to release a decision on the deal by Nov. 30, 2011.

Foxtel, which is 25 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , has bid $2 billion for Austar but there has been concerns the competition watchdog may block the deal. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)