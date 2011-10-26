UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
Oct 27 Australian pay-TV group Foxtel's $2 billion takeover bid for rival Austar United Communications Ltd should be finalised in early 2012 subject to a number of conditions being met, Austar said in a statement.
It said the Australian competition regulator planned to release a decision on the deal by Nov. 30, 2011.
Foxtel, which is 25 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , has bid $2 billion for Austar but there has been concerns the competition watchdog may block the deal. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: