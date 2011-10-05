Oct 5 Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) has extended a review of pay-TV group Foxtel's $2 billion takeover bid for rival Austar for a further 90 days as it waits for the competition regulator to assess the deal, Austar said Wednesday.

Austar said in a statement it remained committed to the deal.

Foxtel, which is 25 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , has bid $2 billion for Austar but there has been concerned the competition watchdog may block the deal. . (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)