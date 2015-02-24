UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Austevoll
* Q4 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 374 million vs NOK 434 million in Reuters poll
* Proposes dividend of NOK 2.00 per share vs 3.07 per share seen in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.