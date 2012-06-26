BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has opened books on its dual-tranche euro benchmark with guidance at mid-swaps plus 45bp area on the seven-year bond and plus 100bp area on the 30-year bond, leads confirmed.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale took indications of interest earlier on Tuesday morning based on initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 30s on the seven-year and plus 100bp area on the 30-year.
The deal will price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philippine move may result in loss of 50,000 T nickel-Macquarie (Adds quotes, dollar moves after U.S. data, updates prices)