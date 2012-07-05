UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
July 5 Austin, Texas will sell $336 million of water and wastewater system revenue refunding bonds for Travis, Williamson and Hays counties on Wednesday, July 11, said a market source on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs & Co. is the lead manager on the sale.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.