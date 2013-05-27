SYDNEY May 27 Australian property firm GPT
Group said on Monday it has abandoned its bid to buy
smaller rival Australand Property Group's most valuable
assets, including its $2.4 billion investment property
portfolio.
Australand had rejected GPT's unsolicited approach in
December, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.
Neither company disclosed a price, but analysts estimated at
the time that at a potential 10 percent premium to book value
the deal would be worth A$2.95 billion ($2.85 billion).
GPT said in a statement on Monday it "has become apparent
that a transaction at a price that GPT is willing to pay is not
possible."
Australand, a diversified property group 59 percent owned by
Singapore-based property group CapitaLand Ltd, also
raised concerns the offer would leave its remaining residential
business listed alone on the stock exchange with an uncertain
future.
If a deal had gone ahead, it would have left Australand's
A$900 million residential division as a stand-alone listed
entity. Fund managers have said that would give the division a
higher cost of debt and it would lose its place in the real
estate investment trust index.
GPT said it would continue with its "existing organic growth
plans for its logistics and business parks and office portfolios
and allocate capital accordingly."
Prior to the announcement, shares in GPT closed up 1.7
percent at A$3.97, while Australand stock ended down 0.8 percent
at A$3.53.
($1 = 1.0333 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Matt Driskill)