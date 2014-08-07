* Both Asian bidders beat Australian offers
SYDNEY, Aug 7 Two of Asia's richest men won
shareholder approval to buy Australian property and
infrastructure firms for a combined A$4.5 billion on Thursday,
extending the rush of offshore investors to tap the country's
high-yield, low-risk assets.
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) secured backing to
buy Envestra Ltd for A$2.2 billion (US2.04 billion),
from shareholders of the Adelaide gas pipeline owner.
Also ending a long bidding war, Singapore-listed property
group Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, backed by Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, scored shareholder
approval to purchase Sydney residential developer Australand
for A$2.6 billion.
Inbound M&A activity is booming in Australia as buyers in
the Asia-Pacific region tap the country's array of
well-established businesses in mature markets. Total
transactions announced in Australia totalled $79 billion in the
six months to June 30, compared with $45 billion in the first
half last year, according to J.P. Morgan.
"It's quality assets in a good stable economic environment,"
said Rebecca Maslen-Stannage, a partner at law firm Herbert
Smith Freehills in Australia who specialises in M&A.
"The fact that Australia has fared so well through quite
difficult economic times means it's seen as a bit of a safe
haven with safe government."
Australia-listed companies typically had diverse share
registers making it easier to eke out a deal, Maslen-Stannage
added, whereas "some of the companies you might find elsewhere
in Asia where they're often dominated by one or two
shareholders, if they're not willing to sell you can't shake out
a transaction as easily".
In both deals cemented on Thursday, the Asian buyers beat
out offers from domestic suitors which also held potential
blocking stakes in the takeover targets.
Envestra's one-third shareholder, Australian Pipeline Ltd
, had bid for Envestra, which had recommended the bid
just as Li's firm made its higher offer. Australian Pipeline
then waited until the day before CKI's offer closed to agree to
it, prompting speculation it may make a last-minute
counteroffer.
The Frasers offer nudged past the 50 percent acceptance it
needed - it had 56.8 percent when the offer closed - without
backing from Australand's biggest shareholder Stockland Corp Ltd
, which has 19.9 percent.
Stockland since April has made two offers for Australand and
was considered its most likely purchaser since Singapore's
CapitaLand Ltd announced plans to sell what was a 59
percent stake in Australand in early 2013.
Its apparent refusal to support the Frasers offer also had
stoked speculation it may launch a late counteroffer.
"Their acquisitions history has been very poor so at least
they can say this is a win for them," CLSA property analyst John
Kim said of Stockland, noting the Frasers A$4.48 offer price, 19
percent over its close on Feb. 10.
"We won't know until two years from now whether this would
have been a good transaction for Stockland."
(1 US dollar = 1.0796 Australian dollar)
