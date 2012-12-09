BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
MELBOURNE Dec 10 Australand Property Group , an Australian diversified property group, said on Monday it has received an unsolicited, highly conditional offer from GPT Group to acquire parts of its business, including the investment property portfolio.
Australand said it has not formed a view at this stage on the proposal, which is for its investment property portfolio and commercial and industrial business. Australand said the offer was incomplete and subject to a number of factors including due diligence.
In a separate statement, diversified property trust GPT said it wanted to begin talks with Australand over its cash offer.
The investment property division had a total portfolio value of A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) with 70 properties at June 30, according to the company's website.
Under the proposal, Australand would retain the residential business and remain listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Australand's shares closed on Friday at A$3.02, giving the group a market capitalisation of A$1.7 billion.
The trust is 59 percent owned by Singapore-based property group CapitaLand Ltd.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Bank of America Corp's board awarded Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan $20 million for his work last year, the largest pay package he has received since taking the helm of the bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.