Nov 19 Australand Property Group : * Says expects to deliver an operating profit after tax result of approximately

$148 million for the full year 2013 * At 31 December 2013, gearing is expected to be below 30% and nta per security

is currently estimated to be $3.54 * Says group is budgeting to deliver growth in 2014 operating earnings * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage