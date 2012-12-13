MELBOURNE Dec 14 Australand Property Group
on Friday rejected an offer from larger rival GPT Group
to buy parts of its business, including the $2.4
billion investment property portfolio, saying it did not provide
a sufficient premium.
Australand, a diversified property group 59 percent owned by
Singapore-based property group CapitaLand Ltd, also
raised concerns the offer would leave its remaining residential
business listed alone on the stock exchange with an uncertain
future.
"The Board of Australand, together with its advisers, has
carefully considered the proposal and has determined that the
proposal does not provide a compelling value proposition and is
not in the best interests of Australand's securityholders," the
company said in a statement.
Australand said the offer, for its commercial and industrial
business and investment property portfolio, was at a premium of
A$140 million ($147 million) to the book value at June 30, and
after several adjustments.
According to its website, Australand's investment property
division had a value of A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) comprising
70 properties at June 30. It did not give a value for the
commercial division.
Australand said it did not intend to engage with property
trust GPT over the proposal.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)