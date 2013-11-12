LONDON Nov 12 Veteran investigative journalist
John Pilger accuses Australia of running a system of apartheid
towards its Aboriginal communities in a new documentary released
in cinemas in Britain this week.
"Utopia", named after a large, dry region in the north of
the country, documents high levels of disease and
asbestos-ridden housing, imprisonment rates eight times higher
than those for black South Africans under apartheid and male
life expectancy of as little as 37 years in one community as
evidence of the failings of the state and its passive racism.
Politicians in the film say they have done everything in
their power to cure what is an intractable problem and are proud
of the state's efforts to find a solution.
But Pilger, who has sought to draw Western attention to
Aboriginal poverty since the 1980s, blames ordinary Australians,
politicians and mining companies for what he calls a "shaming
national secret".
He says mining profits from the Australian outback's
extensive mineral reserves now top $1 billion dollars a week and
attacks the government for backing off plans two years ago for
more extensive taxation of the sector that could have been
funnelled into indigenous communities.
"According to the Credit Suisse global wealth survey the
other day, Australia is the richest country in the world,"
Pilger said in an interview before the film's release on Friday.
"That makes it even more extraordinary that it has its
original people living in poverty at levels of Africa and India
with preventable diseases that have long been extinguished in
the majority community."
PROFITS
Pilger's determination to promote the world's poor has not
softened in the 40 years since he was among the first western
journalists to document the aftermath of the overthrow of Pol
Pot in the film "Year Zero", prompting Britons to donate around
$45 million in aid for Cambodia.
"Utopia" includes arguments with some politicians who have
held sway over policy towards the Aboriginal communities over
the past decade.
They accuse Pilger of oversimplifying the issues they face
and asking "puerile" questions about why the problems have not
been solved despite millions in government spending.
"An apartheid has run right through Australian society for
as long as I've known it and I was born and grew up there,"
Pilger said.
"Perhaps the reason why is because the Aboriginal people,
unlike the black people of South Africa, are about 3 percent of
the population, which actually makes the imposed poverty on
these people even more shameful."
Australia's new conservative government is seeking to scrap
the mining profits tax introduced last year. After talks with
global miners including BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, the tax is
expected to raise only $4 billion a year in its first four years
compared to initial estimates of up to $22.5 billion.
Much of the film documents Australia's intervention into
remote Aboriginal communities, described by the United Nations
as discriminatory and reflective of entrenched racism.
The former conservative government sent police and troops
into the communities in June 2007, and imposed special bans on
alcohol and pornography, to stamp out child sex abuse fuelled by
chronic alcoholism.
The move had widespread support among white Australians but
was opposed by many in the Aboriginal communities affected and
Pilger points to reports by police and other agencies which say
that the charges of widespread paedophilia were unfounded.
The film will be released in Australia in January.
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper)