MELBOURNE, July 28 The Australian government on Monday approved Indian firm Adani Mining Pty Ltd's (IPO-AMPL.L) A$16.5 billion ($15.5 billion) Carmichael coal and rail project in Queensland, subject to strict conditions to protect groundwater.

The Carmichael mine, which could become Australia's largest coal mine producing 60 million tonnes a year, has sparked protests from green groups and marine tour operators concerned about export of the coal from a port near the Great Barrier Reef.

"The strict conditions will ensure the protection of the environment as a paramount concern," Australia's environment minister, Greg Hunt, said in a statement.

