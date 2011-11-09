SYDNEY Nov 9 Australia's listed agribusiness sector underperformed the broader market in the third quarter, despite global population growth and food security issues, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd said on Wednesday.

The bank said global economic uncertainty saw its agribusiness index decline 11.9 percent in the September quarter, slightly more than the Australian stock exchange's broad S&P/ASX 200 index which declined 11.6 percent during the quarter.

On an annualised basis, the agribusiness index was down 13.9 percent compared with an 8.6 percent decline in the S&P/ASX 200 index.

CBA's agribusiness index comprises 15 listed companies that directly grow food or fibres, produce raw materials and fuels or provide agricultural services in Australia with a current combined market capitalisation of around A$3.3 billion ($3.4 billion).

"The results for the listed sector have been declining since the beginning of the year, largely due to a range of climatic and industry specific issues," said CBA's agribusiness banking general manager Brendan White.

Factors affecting performance included floods late 2010 and early 2011 in the south of the north-eastern state of Queensland damaging crops, a cyclone in the state's north in February which wiped out sugar and banana crops and a temporary ban on live cattle exports.

The live cattle export ban was imposed mid-year following allegations that cattle shipped to Indonesia were cruelly treated at some slaughter houses.

T he 16 firms in the CBA index include fertiliser supplier, Incitec Pivot Ltd , with a market capitalisatiion of A$3.2 billion and index weighting o f 49.5 percent.

Others include grain handler GrainCorp Ltd , capitalised at A$635 million and an index weighting of 9.8 percent, cattle rancher Australian Agricultural Co Ltd , capitalised at A$413 million and an index weighting of 6.4 percent and grain grower and feedlot operator PrimeAg Australia Ltd , capitalised at A$167 million with an index weighting of 2.7 percent.

Despite the underperformance investment funds continue to be directed towards Australia's farm sector by investors taking a long-term view on supply and demand fundamentals as well as encouraging near-term outlooks for crops such as wheat and cotton, commodities which Australia is a leading exporter of.

On Tuesday farm land fund Laguna Bay Pastoral Co, backed by Morgan Stanley , unveiled plans to invest up to A$650 million in Australian farmland in partnership with farmers who will remain as operators of farm enterprises.

Last week, PrimeAg Australia Ltd's shareholders backed a plan to launch a new farmland investment vehicle in which the Australian government's Future Fund had committed up to A$200 million. ($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)