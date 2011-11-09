SYDNEY Nov 9 Australia's listed agribusiness
sector underperformed the broader market in the third quarter,
despite global population growth and food security issues,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd said on Wednesday.
The bank said global economic uncertainty saw its
agribusiness index decline 11.9 percent in the September
quarter, slightly more than the Australian stock exchange's
broad S&P/ASX 200 index which declined 11.6 percent
during the quarter.
On an annualised basis, the agribusiness index was down 13.9
percent compared with an 8.6 percent decline in the S&P/ASX 200
index.
CBA's agribusiness index comprises 15 listed companies that
directly grow food or fibres, produce raw materials and fuels or
provide agricultural services in Australia with a current
combined market capitalisation of around A$3.3 billion
($3.4 billion).
"The results for the listed sector have been declining since
the beginning of the year, largely due to a range of climatic
and industry specific issues," said CBA's agribusiness banking
general manager Brendan White.
Factors affecting performance included floods late 2010 and
early 2011 in the south of the north-eastern state of Queensland
damaging crops, a cyclone in the state's north in February which
wiped out sugar and banana crops and a temporary ban on live
cattle exports.
The live cattle export ban was imposed mid-year following
allegations that cattle shipped to Indonesia were cruelly
treated at some slaughter houses.
T he 16 firms in the CBA index
include fertiliser supplier, Incitec Pivot
Ltd , with a market capitalisatiion of A$3.2 billion and
index weighting o f 49.5 percent.
Others include grain handler GrainCorp Ltd ,
capitalised at A$635 million and an index weighting of 9.8
percent, cattle rancher Australian Agricultural Co Ltd ,
capitalised at A$413 million and an index weighting of 6.4
percent and grain grower and feedlot operator PrimeAg Australia
Ltd , capitalised at A$167 million with an index
weighting of 2.7 percent.
Despite the underperformance investment funds continue to be
directed towards Australia's farm sector by investors taking a
long-term view on supply and demand fundamentals as well as
encouraging near-term outlooks for crops such as wheat and
cotton, commodities which Australia is a leading exporter of.
On Tuesday farm land fund Laguna Bay Pastoral Co, backed by
Morgan Stanley , unveiled plans to invest up to A$650
million in Australian farmland in partnership with farmers who
will remain as operators of farm enterprises.
Last week, PrimeAg Australia Ltd's shareholders backed a
plan to launch a new farmland investment vehicle in which the
Australian government's Future Fund had committed up to A$200
million.
($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)