SYDNEY Oct 20 Australia's government is looking
at investing in nearly 30 irrigation schemes and reigniting a
long-stalled programme of dam building to combat growing water
shortages constraining agricultural production.
The country is a leading producer and exporter of crops such
as wheat, sugar and cotton, but output faces risks from
prolonged drought across much of the Australian east coast.
Australia has previously floated ambitious plans to use dams
and irrigation to develop marginal land in the outback, but
financial and environmental constraints meant it has not built a
major new dam in decades.
According to a government policy paper released on Monday,
the amount of water available per capita from dams has fallen
more than 20 percent since 1980 and is set to drop further.
Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce said investment in water
infrastructure must be prioritised, but the paper did not say
how the new projects might be funded or give financial detail.
"Effective water infrastructure will be critical to the
profitability and productivity of Australian agriculture into
the future," Joyce said at the publishing of the government's
preliminary agricultural policy paper in Canberra.
Australia is considering some level of investment in 28
potential projects, with six irrigation projects in Tasmania and
Victoria seen as the most feasible within the next 12 months.
Longer term, the paper highlighted two potential dams in
Queensland, which has suffered the biggest impact from recent
dry weather, and sites in Western Australia and Victoria as
possibilities, though less advanced than those further south.
"We had a big rise in the building of dams and that slowed
because we basically built them in the areas that were feasible
and we ran out of places that it was economically and
hydrologically sensible to do so," said Dr Joshua Larsen, a
hydrology expert at the University of Queensland, adding that
some new sites under consideration were previously considered
marginal.
When Tony Abbott was elected last year he promised to be the
"infrastructure prime minister", but the government has also
pledged to control spending as public finances have suffered
from a slowdown in the mining sector.
Some of investment shortfall in agriculture has historically
been meet by foreign investment, but ownership of farmland by
foreign investors is a sensitive issue in Australia.
An example of a major foreign investment is in the
Kimberley area in Western Australia, where a Chinese-owned
company has leased nearly 8,000 hectares of land to grow sugar
and plans to expand production following the development a dam.
The policy paper proposed greater scrutiny of foreign
ownership through a register of land and water assets owned by
non-Australian citizens.
The government also proposed plans to unlock investment from
pensions by exchanging money for partial equity in farms.
The focus on water security comes as Australia suffered the
hottest year on record in 2013 and there have been forecasts for
longer and more intense periods of hot weather.
The government paper also proposed giving farmers grants to
help with the cost of expensive insurance protection against the
impact of drought.
