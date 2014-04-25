JAKARTA, April 25 All passengers on board a Virgin Australia plane that landed in the Indonesian holiday island of Bali on Friday after a hijack alert were unharmed and being taken off the aircraft, an Indonesian air force spokesman said.

The alarm was raised after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit of the flight from Brisbane to Bali, Indonesian officials said. The airline said that the passenger was drunk. (Reporting by Jakarts newsroom; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Michael Urquhart)