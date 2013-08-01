BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
SYDNEY Aug 1 Packaging giant Amcor Ltd said on Thursday it plans to spin off its glass and beverage can packaging unit by the end of the year, to allow the company and the new business to better focus on their own growth areas.
Amcor will focus on plastics packaging, a global business, while the unit to be spun off, AAPD will be focused on the fibre, glass and beverage can packaging markets in Australasia and packaging distribution in North America and Australia.
Following the demerger, both Amcor and the new company will be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.
MacKenzie will remain the CEO and managing director of Amcor, with Graeme Liebelt as chairman. Nigel Garrard, the current president of AAPD will be appointed CEO of the new company, with Chris Roberts as chairman.
The plan will need to be approved by shareholders.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.