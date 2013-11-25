BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia's Ansell Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. gloves maker BarrierSafe Solutions International for about $615 million, a move to expand its position in the hand protection market in North America.
Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of condoms, said in a statement that it was buying BarrierSafe, a leading North American provider of single-use gloves, from private equity investor Odyssey Investment Partners.
Ansell expected the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the low-single digit percentage growth for the fiscal 2014 year and in the mid-single digit percentage growth for 2015, excluding one-off costs.
The acquisition, subject to U.S. anti-trust and customary regulations, will be funded by a committed debt facility of $300 mln, new equity raising and a non-underwritten share purchase plan, the company said.
Ansell's shares closed at A$19.46 on Monday.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: