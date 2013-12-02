SYDNEY Dec 2 Two Australian scientists and
their pilot were injured when their helicopter made an emergency
landing in Antarctica, leaving them stranded overnight on the
ice, the Australian Antarctic Division said on Monday.
The three were returning to Australia's Davis Research
Station on Sunday after surveying a penguin colony near the
Amery ice shelf when the accident occurred about 150 nautical
miles from the station.
The Australian Antarctic Division did not say what caused
the emergency landing or detail the injuries.
"The Australian Division is hoping a weather window in the
next few hours will allow further positioning of aircraft to
assist with the recovery of the three people injured," Tony
Fleming, the director of the Australian Antarctic Division
(AAD), told reporters.
A second helicopter was travelling with the downed aircraft
and was quickly able to assist the injured.
"Reports from the incident site are that all are warm and
sheltered and being closely monitored," said Fleming.
Davis Station is more than 4,800 nautical miles from Hobart,
Tasmania, Australia's launching pad for Antarctica. Numerous
scientific and tourist expeditions take place in Antarctica
during the Southern Hemisphere summer, which began on Sunday.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Michael Perry)