MELBOURNE, April 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday won an appeal against a court ruling that its credit card late payment fees were unfair, after thousands of disgruntled customers launched Australia's biggest ever class action.

The Federal Court of Australia also upheld a ruling that some of ANZ's other fees were legal, dealing a double blow to litigants' hopes of receiving millions of dollars in compensation from Australia's largest banks.

The ANZ suit is the first of a series of class actions brought by law firm Maurice Blackburn against Australian lenders seeking repayment of allegedly excessive and unfair fees, and is being closely watched as a test case.

Maurice Blackburn subsequently issued closed class proceedings against Citibank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Westpac and some regional Australian lenders.

Those proceedings will now be on hold until the law firm goes to Australia's High Court to challenge the latest rulings.

"Our concern is that the way the full court has approached matters, it has in effect rendered the doctrine of penalties and the statutory provisions on which we relied as effectively empty vessels, and that's what we'll be taking to the High Court," Andrew Watson, class actions principal at Maurice Blackburn, told reporters.

ANZ issued a statement quoting Australian CEO Mark Whelan saying the bank - Australia's third-largest by market value - was "particularly pleased the court found there was no dishonesty" on its part.

More than 185,000 Australians signed up online to join the lawsuits challenging charges including honour and dishonour fees on bank accounts, over-limit fees and late payment fees on credit cards.

The banking sector faced up to A$240 million ($184 million) in compensation payouts if the fees were found to be unlawful, according to the law firm.

The Federal Court of Australia on Wednesday stood by a ruling last year that ANZ's honour, dishonour and over-limit fees were legal, while overturning a ruling that its credit card late payment fees were "extravagant, exorbitant and unconscionable".

Last November, NAB said it was moving to settle the class action, raising customers' hopes of compensation.

IMF Bentham Ltd, the company that has been funding the ANZ litigation, said it would write off about A$4 million and create a provision for adverse costs of around A$1.5 million.

Shares in IMF Bentham fell 6 percent after the ruling while ANZ shares were down 0.4 percent in a firmer overall market .

($1 = 1.3041 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)