SYDNEY Oct 1 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group incoming chief executive Shayne Elliott said on Thursday the fundamentals of the bank's strategy will not change.

Elliott, currently CFO, was speaking to investors after the bank announced he would take over from Mike Smith on Jan. 1.

Smith's departure had been expected to intensify speculation about changes to bank's Asia strategy. (Reporting by Jane Wardell and Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)