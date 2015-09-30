SYDNEY Oct 1 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday that its chief financial officer, Shayne Elliott, will succeed Mike Smith as chief executive on Jan. 1.

The long-awaited announcement raises questions about the bank's focus on Asia, a strategy spearheaded by Smith. Elliott has more than 30 years of experience in international banking.

Smith will act as a non-executive advisor to the board, initially for one year, the bank said. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese)