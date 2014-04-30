BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
SYDNEY May 1 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd posted a 15 percent rise in half-year net profit, slightly ahead of analysts' expectations on strong growth in its Asia business and a drop in bad debts.
Australia's third-biggest lender said on Thursday net profit rose to A$3.4 billion ($3.15 billion) for the six months to the end of March. That compared with A$2.9 billion a year ago and analysts' expectations of A$3.48 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
Cash profit, a measure closely watched by industry analysts, rose 11 percent to A$3.5 billion. ($1 = 1.0793 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share