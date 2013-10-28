* Annual cash profit of A$6.5 bln vs consensus of A$6.4 bln
* Expanding further in Asia to diversify revenues
* Shares up 41 pct this year vs 18 pct climb for wider
market
By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Oct 29 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd booked an 11 percent climb in full-year cash
earnings on Tuesday, marking its fourth straight year of record
profits as it benefited from revenue growth, cost cutting and a
drop in bad loans.
ANZ, the country's third biggest bank by market value,
posted a profit of A$6.5 billion ($6.22 billion), edging head of
an average analyst projection of A$6.4 billion, on a 4 percent
rise in operating income.
Cash earnings exclude one-off and non-cash items and are a
measure of profitability closely watched by investors.
ANZ has stood apart from rival domestic banks with a more
aggressive push into Asia to help diversify its revenue base,
and has shown an interest in Hong Kong family run Wing Hang Bank
Ltd, sources have said.
With its "super-regional" strategy, ANZ is seeking to
position itself as a pan-Asian player like HSBC Holdings Plc
and Standard Chartered Plc, aiming to bring in
between 25 and 30 percent of earnings from Asia-Pacific, Europe
and America by 2017.
Chief Executive Michael Smith said the record profit,
underpinned in part by a 15 percent rise in the bank's
international and institutional banking division, showed the
strategy was working.
"Our 2013 results demonstrate that our super regional
strategy is not just about the promise of future growth and
returns," Smith said in a statement.
The bank also benefited from lower bad debt charges and cost
cutting, with gross impaired assets falling by 18 per cent.
Provisions for bad and doubtful debts dropped 5 percent to
A$1.19 billion.
Group net interest margin, traditionally a measure of core
bank profits, fell 8 basis points. Analysts were anticipating a
decline because ANZ's expansion into Asia is changing its
business mix to focus more on trade finance for its customers,
which has lower margins than traditional term lending.
ANZ's shares have risen 41 percent so far this calendar
year, outperforming an 18 percent gain in the S&P ASX 200
benchmark index.
ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National
Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp
are on track to report an 8.5 percent rise in combined full-year
cash earnings to A$27.1 billion, their fifth straight year of
record profits.