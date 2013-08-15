SYDNEY Aug 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd met forecasts with a 12 percent rise in third quarter profit as tight cost controls offset slower growth in key markets.

ANZ, the country's third biggest bank by market value, posted a cash profit of A$4.8 billion ($4.36 billion) for the nine-months to end June, up 11 percent.

The bank's cash earnings for the third quarter of its 2013 financial year were A$1.62 billion, based on Reuters' calculations, compared to a consensus forecast of A$1.63 billion from four analysts.

"We have produced consistent revenue growth with diversification benefits from our exposure to growth markets in Australia and in Asia," ANZ Chief Executive Michael Smith said in a statement on Friday.

ANZ said its group net interest margin fell two basis points and was expected to come under more pressure in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this year and to align itself with its peers, ANZ switched to focus on cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items and which is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.1010 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Lincoln Feast)