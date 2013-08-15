* Australia's third-biggest lender by market value meets
forecasts
* Warns full year revenue growth will slow compared to last
year
* Group net interest margin falls two basis points
* Q3 2013 cash earnings of A$1.62 bln
SYDNEY, Aug 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd met forecasts with a 12 percent rise in
third-quarter profit as tight cost controls offset slower growth
in key markets, but said full-year revenue growth would be
slower than last year.
The nation's third-biggest lender by market value said on
Friday that group net interest margin, a measure of core bank
profits, fell two basis points.
Excluding its global markets business, ANZ said net interest
margin fell by three basis points in the quarter was expected to
fall further in the final quarter of its financial year, hit by
pressures including lower interest rates.
"Although the economic outlook in Australia has softened
somewhat, there is cause for greater optimism in the medium term
as the effect of lower interest rates, a more competitive
currency and the removal of some pre-election uncertainty
underpin consumer confidence and economic activity," Chief
Executive Michael Smith said in a statement.
ANZ posted a cash profit of A$4.8 billion ($4.4 billion) for
the nine months to end June, up 11 percent.
Cash earnings for the third quarter of its 2013 financial
year were A$1.62 billion, based on Reuters' calculations,
compared to a consensus forecast of A$1.63 billion from four
analysts.
ANZ switched to a focus on cash earnings, which excludes
one-offs and non-cash items and which is closely watched by
investors, earlier this year to align itself with its peers.
The bank is seeking to position itself as a pan-Asian player
like HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc
with its "super-regional strategy." It has a goal of
bringing in between 25 and 30 percent of earnings from
Asia-Pacific, Europe and America by 2017.
Those plans have recently been brought into focus after
sources told Reuters Japan's Mizuho Financial Group had
offered to buy ANZ's 39.2 percent stake in PT Bank Pan Indonesia
. ANZ previously declined to comment.
Like its domestic peers, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, National Australia Bank Ltd, and Westpac
Banking Corp, ANZ's shares have been driven up this
year by yield-hungry investors switching out of mining stocks as
the resources boom tapers.
ANZ's shares have risen 21.2 percent so far this calendar
year, outperforming a 10.8 percent gain in the S&P ASX 200
benchmark index.