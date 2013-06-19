BRIEF-Suncorp Group issues natural hazard update
* It is responding to approximately 11,000 claims from hailstorm on 18 February 2017 across its insurance brands
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country's fourth-largest bank, is considering a plan to move up to 600 call-centre jobs to the Philippines and New Zealand, media reported on Thursday.
ANZ is considering closing its call centre in Mulgrave, affecting about 340 jobs, and moving 250 jobs from its Melbourne office, the Australia Associated Press and the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.
An ANZ spokesman confirmed that the reported change was a draft proposal to senior management but said that no decision had been made.
"Many ideas and proposals come up from time to time which inevitably change so we won't speculate on what may happen in the future," he said, declining to comment on the number of jobs potentially affected. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* It is responding to approximately 11,000 claims from hailstorm on 18 February 2017 across its insurance brands
March 6 Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, with financials likely to follow a strong lead by their peers on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled there could be an interest rate hike this month. The local share price index futures were up 0.4 percent or 21 points. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8 percent on Friday. Banks benefit from rising interest rates and U.S. financial stocks rose on Wall Street on Friday af
SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $373.91 billion in February from a three-month high a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The Bank of Korea said the reserves declined by $130 million in February from $374.04 billion in January as declines in the pound and the euro reduced the value of assets held in those currencies when converted into the dollar. South Korea had the world's eighth-largest foreign exchange reserves as of F