CANBERRA Feb 11 Apple Inc has been
ordered to appear before Australia's parliament with fellow
technology giants Microsoft Inc and Adobe Systems Inc
to explain why local consumers pay so much for their
products, despite the strong Aussie dollar.
Broadening a row between the world's most valuable company
and Australian lawmakers over corporate taxes paid on Apple's
operations, Apple executives were formally summonsed on Monday
to front a parliamentary committee in Canberra on March 22.
"In what's probably the first time anywhere in the world,
these IT firms are now being summonsed by the Australian
parliament to explain why they price their products so much
higher in Australia compared to the United States," said ruling
Labor government MP Ed Husic, who helped set up the committee.
High local prices and soaring cost-of-living bills for basic
services are hurting the popularity of the minority Labor
government ahead of a Sept. 14 election it is widely tipped to
lose, giving political momentum to the inquiry.
All three companies have so far declined to appear before
the special committee set up in May last year to investigate
possible price gouging on Australian hardware and software
buyers, despite the Australian dollar hovering near
record highs above the U.S. currency around A$1.03.
A 16GB WiFi iPad produced by Apple with Retina display sells
in Australia for A$539, $40 above the price in the U.S., despite
the stronger local currency. Microsoft's latest versions of
office 365 home premium cost A$119 in Australia versus $99.99 in
the United States.
IT firms and other multinationals have blamed high operating
costs in Australia including high local wages and conditions, as
well as import costs and the relatively small size of the retail
market in the $1.5 trillion economy.
Failure to appear before the committee as ordered could
leave all three firms open to contempt of parliament charges,
fines or even jail terms.
"For some time consumers and businesses have been trying to
work out why they are paying so much more, particularly for
software, where if it's downloaded there is no shipping or
handling, or much of a labour cost," Husic told Reuters.
Adobe and Microsoft have previously provided separate
written statements and submissions to the inquiry. But
executives have been reluctant to explain their pricing before a
public inquiry.
Apple executives in Australia declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
"The companies have blamed each other for not appearing. One
will say 'we're not going to appear if the other is not going to
appear'. So we've cut straight to the chase and said we'll just
summons you," Husic said.
Price gouging in IT for hardware and software, Husic said,
could be costing Australia's more than 2 million small and
medium businesses as much as $10 billion extra.
Husic took aim at Apple last week over local taxes paid by
the company, telling parliament that Apple generated A$6 billion
in revenue in Australia in 2011, but paid only A$40 million in
tax - less than one percent of turnover.
"While they generated A$6 billion in revenue, they
apparently racked up from what I understand A$5.5 billion in
costs. How?" Husic said. "They do not manufacture here. They
have no factories here."
He accused Apple executives of maintaining a "cloak of
invisibility", while dodging scrutiny of operations. Apple has
been criticised elsewhere for its zealous secrecy.
"Ask anyone who has sought answers from them about their
Australian operations and you will hear a common theme. They
will not talk," he said.