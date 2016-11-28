PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Nov 29 Australia's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it was planning to deny some banks authorisation to collectively bargain with Apple Inc in relation to its mobile digital payment system.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said letting banks collectively offer their own integrated digital wallets in Apple iPhones, in competition with Apple's "Apple Pay" system, would reduce each individual bank's ability to negotiate with the U.S. technology giant.
"While the ACCC accepts that the opportunity for the banks to collectively negotiate and boycott would place them in a better bargaining position with Apple, the benefits are currently uncertain and may be limited," commission chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.