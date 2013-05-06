SYDNEY May 6 Australia's financial regulator doesn't plan to widen the list of high-quality liquid assets that banks must hold to prevent a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis, it said on Monday.

Some bankers had hoped the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) would expand the list, mirroring a similar move by other international regulators earlier this year.

With only A$271 billion ($279.32 bln) of government securities on issue, Australia has very little debt that qualifies as highly liquid, contrary to other nations. ($1 = 0.9702 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)