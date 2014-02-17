Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
Shares in Australian steel maker and iron ore miner Arrium Ltd jumped as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a 294 percent jump in its first-half net profit on record earnings in the mining business.
Arrium also lifted its interim dividend to 6 cents a share after reporting an underlying net profit of A$201 million ($181.41 million) for the six months ending December, up from A$51 million a year ago.
Arrium shares jumped as much as 5 percent at the start of trade and last traded up 3.4 percent at A$1.84 at 2306 GMT. The stock has gained 48.6 percent over the past year, against a 6.3 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 1.1080 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 22 Australian shares saw their worst day this year on Wednesday, led by financials, mirroring the sharp overnight fall on Wall Street.
MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's government on Tuesday warned Mexican companies that it would not be in their best "interests" to participate in the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, though there will be no legal restrictions or sanctions to stop them if they tried.