CANBERRA Nov 2 The Australian government's Foreign Investment Review Board on Wednesday said it had postponed a decision on the takeover of gas explorer Bow Energy by Arrow Energy, a venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina .

Under a ruling released on Wednesday, the takeover will be prohibited for up to 90 days from Oct. 25, while the foreign investment arm of Australia's Treasury considers the foreign investment application.

In September, Bow Energy said it recommended shareholders vote in favour of the A$535 million deal ($524.2 million).

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)