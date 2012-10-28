* Australia launches new push for Asia ties
* Policy document targets China, India growth
* Australia says it can balance U.S.-China ties
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Oct 28 Australia unveiled a long-term
plan to boost trade with a booming Asia on Sunday, aiming to
lift Asian input into its economy to one third by 2025 from 25
percent now, via more business with China and India in
particular.
Releasing a new policy document, 'Australia in the Asian
Century', Prime Minister Julia Gillard said Australia was well
placed to benefit from the economic rise of China and India, and
to boost trade and investment with the broader region.
"Whatever else this century brings, it will bring Asia's
return to global leadership, Asia's rise. This is not only
unstoppable, it is gathering pace," Gillard said.
The plan has few specific policy announcements, but targets
Asian tourism and greater expected demand for food and education
to match Asia's appetite for mineral resources that has fuelled
a long mining boom in Australia.
It also targets more Asian investment into Australia and
lower trade barriers, although does not recommend changing
Australia's foreign investment rules, which include intense
scrutiny of planned investments from overseas state-owned firms.
Australia is a member of the 21-member Asia Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) group, and is one of the 11 nations involved
in negotiations for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), both of
which aim to liberalise regional trade.
Since the early 1970s, when Australia set up formal
diplomatic relations with China, and Japan cemented its role as
Australia's top trading partner, Australia has regularly tried
to deepen its Asian ties to cash in on regional economic growth.
Since then, China has become Australia's top trading
partner, ahead of Japan, the United States and South Korea.
The policy document targets stronger trade and bilateral
links with neighbouring Indonesia, and with a booming India,
where Gillard visited earlier this month.
SECURITY BALANCE
Australia will be able to balance its defence and security
ties to the United States with supporting China's military
growth and stronger role in the region, the document said,
adding that any policy aimed at containing China would not work.
The United Sates is Australia's closest military ally and a
deal to allow the U.S. to rotate marines through northern
Australia, under the U.S. "pivot" to the Asia-Pacific region,
has met with suspicion in Beijing and Jakarta.
"We accept China's military growth is a natural, legitimate
outcome of its growing economy and broadening interests," the
policy document said.
"It is important that China and others in the region explain
to their neighbours the pace and scope of their military
modernisation, to build confidence and trust."
Australia is reviewing its defence and strategic outlook and
will release its new long-term military outlook in mid-2013.
The 'Asian Century' policy also aims to ensure that by 2025,
one in three board members of Australia's top 200 companies will
have a deep knowledge of Asia, while all school children will
have the chance to learn an Asian language.