SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian Securities Exchange
Ltd reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half profit
on Thursday, slightly ahead of market forecasts, buoyed by a
jump in share floats over the past six months.
Net profit for the six months ending December rose to
A$189.6 million ($171.3 million) from A$171.1 million a year
earlier. That compared with a market consensus of A$187 million.
ASX said it expects its expenses to rise by about 5 percent
for the full year to June 2014.
Australia's dominant securities exchange operator benefited
from a strong recovery in the IPO market in 2013, which raised
about $6 billion or six times more than the previous year and
the highest since 2010. Most of the listings came in November
and December.
ASX shares closed at A$35.69 on Thursday, down nearly 2
percent over the past year, against a 7 percent rise in the
broader market.
($1 = 1.1070 Australian dollars)
