SYDNEY Feb 21 Hundreds of Australians held an
overnight vigil outside a hospital treating a baby girl facing
repatriation to an offshore immigration detention camp, blocking
exits amid reports she would be removed imminently.
Doctors at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane
have refused to release the girl following treatment for serious
burns, adding to pressure on the government over its tough
asylum seekers policy.
The one-year-old girl, known only as Asha, and her parents
face being returned to a camp on the tiny South Pacific island
of Nauru, about 3,000 km (1,800 miles) northeast of Australia.
The detention centre, which houses more than 500 people, has
been widely criticised for harsh conditions and reports of
systemic child abuse.
Earlier this month, the High Court rejected a legal test
case that challenged Australia's right to deport 267 refugee
children and their families who had been brought to Australia
from Nauru for medical treatment.
Doctors have refused to release her until a "suitable home
environment is identified."
However, refugee advocates said British security firm Serco
, which runs detention centres in Australia had a
heightened presence at the hospital and called for people to
join the peaceful blockade.
Daniel Webb, Director of Legal Advocacy at the Human Rights
Law Centre, said he had been denied access to Asha's family.
"At this time we can't contact our client - Asha's mother -
and she can't contact us," Webb said in a statement.
Kon Karapanagiotidis, chief executive of the Asylum Seeker
Resource Centre said the family had been told by immigration
officials on Saturday they would be moved "not to Nauru but
would not say where."
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said deportation of the
267 children will be decided "on a case by case basis." The
immigration office could not immediately be reached on Sunday
for comment on Asha's situation.
Asha was flown from Nauru to Brisbane for treatment for
serious burns last month.
The Australian government and its policy of sending asylum
seekers who attempt to reach the country by boat to camps on
Nauru or on Manus island in Papua New Guinea. They are not
offered resettlement in Australia.
The government says the policies are necessary to stop
asylum seekers drowning aboard the unseaworthy vessels used by
people smugglers to ship them from Indonesia to Australia.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Marguerita Choy)