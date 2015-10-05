* Nauru says 600 asylum claims to be processed this week
* Australian camps criticised by UN, rights groups
* Camp gates on tiny Pacific island to be thrown open
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 5 Nauru unexpectedly said on
Monday all 600 asylum seekers held at a controversial Australian
detention centre will be allowed to move freely around the tiny
South Pacific island and all their asylum applications will be
processed this week.
Asylum seekers have long been a contentious political issue
in Australia, although it has never received anywhere near the
number of refugees currently flooding into Europe as they flee
instability in the Middle East and North Africa.
Successive Australian governments have vowed to stop asylum
seekers reaching the mainland, turning boats back to Indonesia
when it can and sending those it cannot for detention in camps
on Manus island in impoverished Papua New Guinea and on Nauru.
The harsh conditions at the camps, including reports of
systemic child abuse, have been strongly criticised by the
United Nations and human rights groups. An independent U.N.
investigator postponed an official visit to Australia last
month, citing a lack of government cooperation and
"unacceptable" legal restrictions.
New Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last
month he was concerned about conditions in the camps but gave no
indication of a major policy change, so Monday's announcement
from Nauru came as a surprise.
"The start of detention-free processing is a landmark day
for Nauru and represents an even more compassionate programme,
which was always the intention of our government," Nauru Justice
Minister David Adeang said in a statement.
Australia would provide more police assistance to help Nauru
with "safety, security and law enforcement", Adeang said.
The Australian government welcomed the announcement that the
camp on Nauru would now be run as an "open centre" and said
"eligible transferees" had been allowed to leave the camp at
designated times since here February.
A statement issued by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's
office also said the Australian government would support Nauru
by funding a "contract service provider to deliver settlement
services to refugees in Nauru".
Australia has defended its detention policy as necessary to
stop deaths at sea. No one processed at the Nauru or Papua New
Guinea camps is eligible to be settled in Australia, even if
they are found to be genuine refugees.
However, the camps have been criticised not only for their
harsh conditions but also because it has become almost
impossible for outside observers to gain access.
Some investors in the company that runs the camps,
Transfield Services Ltd, have said they will push for
greater transparency and oversight.
