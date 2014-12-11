(adds details from report, reaction in paras 2, 8-13)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Dec 11 The Australian government failed
to protect asylum seekers in its custody during a deadly riot at
an immigration detention centre earlier this year, and as such
was guilty of human rights abuses, said a Senate inquiry report
released on Thursday.
The blistering 200-page report also found that staff from
security company G4S took part in the violence, and
accused Australia's immigration minister of deliberately
misleading the public to cast blame on the riot's victims.
Australia uses offshore detention centres in Papua New
Guinea and the tiny South Pacific island nation of Nauru to
process would-be refugees trying to reach the country, often in
unsafe boats after paying people smugglers in Indonesia.
One asylum seeker, Iranian citizen Reza Barati, was killed
and more than 70 injured during riots in February at one such
facility on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.
A rapid influx of new asylum seekers, together with a lack
of any clear pathway for the assessment of their asylum claim,
resulted in the "eminently foreseeable" result of the riots, the
Senate committee found.
"The inability of the centre's infrastructure to cope with
this influx, combined with the complete absence of any clear
refugee status determination and resettlement framework to deal
with these asylum seekers, created an environment where unrest
and transferee protests were the inevitable result," it said.
The long-delayed inquiry, prepared by parliament's Legal and
Constitutional Affairs References Committee, recommended that
Australia "acknowledge and take responsibility for violations of
human rights" during the riots.
It blasted Immigration Minister Scott Morrison, saying that
he sought through repeatedly misinforming the public on the
details of the riots to "unfairly apportion blame to the asylum
seekers themselves for the violence that was done to them".
The report was mixed in its assessment of British-based G4S,
which at the time provided security for the facility, praising
it for safely containing much of the early protest activity.
"It is undeniable that a significant number of local service
provider staff, as well as a small minority of expat staff, were
involved in the violence against transferees," it added.
The majority of the violence was the responsibility of the
Papua New Guinea police, the committee found, which used
"extreme and excessive force" to put down the protests.
Opposition Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young called
the report a "damning" indictment of the government's asylum
seeker policy.
"The mountain of evidence submitted to this inquiry all
points to one undeniable fact: the Manus Island centre is
untenable and must be closed down now," she said.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry and Jeremy
Laurence)