(Adds immigration minister, paragraph 5)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Oct 28 The company running Australia's
offshore immigration detention camps rejected on Wednesday
suggestions its staff were involved in rights abuses on isolated
Pacific islands as the United Nations stepped up criticism of
the facilities.
About 100 protesters disrupted the annual general meeting of
Transfield Services Ltd as company chairwoman Diane
Smith-Gander said they only provided support services for the
camps that were set up and paid for by Australia's government.
"We are not responsible for those policies and we play no
part in their development," Smith-Gander said.
Immigration is a sensitive issue in Australia and two years
ago the government re-introduced a policy of intercepting
refugee boats and processing applications for visas on Nauru and
Papua New Guinea.
The programme has come under renewed criticism since a
Somali woman said she was raped in custody on Nauru.
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said on Wednesday
she would return to Australia for medical treatment.
Transfield chief executive Grame Hunt said the company had
"zero tolerance" of mistreatment and rejected any suggestion
Transfield staff were involved in abuse.
The company is about to finish a contract worth A$1.2
billion for 20 months, and is hoping to renew it for five years
for an expected income of A$2.7 billion.
Among several rights activists to speak at the meeting,
Mohammad Ali Baqiri from Afghanistan told how, as a boy held on
Nauru for three years from 2001, he regularly saw prisoners
attempt suicide.
"Detention centres are worse than prison," Baquiri said.
"At least in prison you know you've committed a crime ...
it's ethically and morally wrong to profit from abuse."
Other activists suggested Transfield's share price was being
hurt by the programme.
"Things are not going well for your company and they're
going to get worse," a woman told the meeting before security
staff removed her.
A year ago, Transfield rejected a takeover approach from
Spain's Ferrovial SA at A$2 per share. The stock is now
barely half that, having seen several large shareholders exit
citing rights concerns.
The United Nations has said an increase in rapes was being
reported and it was concerned about a lack of response from
Nauru police.
"Impunity for such serious crimes increases the risk they
will be repeated," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville
said on Tuesday.
Australia's policy has attracted interest from conservatives
in Europe where large numbers of people are seeking refuge from
war in the Middle East.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott on Tuesday urged Europe to
close its borders, telling British conservatives an instinct to
help "is leading much of Europe into catastrophic error".
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in GENEVA; Editing by Robert
Birsel)